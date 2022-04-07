Chris Ilitch responds to question about if he ever considered selling Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings

“It is time for Chris Ilitch to sell the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings!”

If I had a dollar for every time somebody told us that, I would literally have thousands of extra dollars in my bank account.

Ever since his father Mike passed away, Chris has taken a lot of the blame for both the Tigers and Red Wings going downhill as it just does not seem like he cares about winning as much as his dad does.

During a recent exclusive interview with The Detroit News, Bob Wojnowski asked Chris Ilitch flat out if he ever considered selling.

“Absolutely not. I don’t guarantee much, but I can pretty well guarantee in my lifetime, we will not sell the Tigers or the Red Wings. We won’t for several reasons. First and foremost, I love both sports. They’re actually the sports that I played my entire life, and I was really good at them.

Secondly, my parents love these sports and have built a legacy. I’m focused on continuing that legacy and adding to it. And third, these teams are part of the fabric of the community. You see it with the Stanley Cup parades down Woodward. You’ve seen it with all the joy when the Tigers won it in ‘84, and even in ’06 and ‘12 winning a pennant. Sports add to the quality of life in our community. I take that very seriously.”