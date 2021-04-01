Chris Ilitch says he wants to build winner for Detroit Tigers’ fans [VIDEO]

by

It’s Opening Day here in the Motor City, and for the first time since 2019, fans are in the stands at Comerica Park as the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Indians.

Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch joined the crew on Bally Sports Detroit to discuss the meaning of Opening Day for him, as well as the team’s goals moving forward.

“It makes me, more than anything, want to build a winner here,” he said of having fans in the ballpark. “And we are well on our way to doing that.”Chris Ilitch says he wants to build winner for Detroit Tigers’ fans

