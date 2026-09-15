Chris Ilitch Reveals Why Steve Yzerman Was Removed as Red Wings GM

Chris Ilitch says the decision to replace Steve Yzerman followed a review of the Red Wings’ spring collapse that led ownership to conclude Detroit needed a different kind of hockey leadership.

The explanation addresses both why Yzerman was removed and why the organization waited until July, after allowing him to oversee the draft and free agency.

Speaking with Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News, Ilitch acknowledged Yzerman had improved the organization. But he also described a growing need for expertise better aligned with the direction of the sport.

“It became very clear the league is evolving, and requirements in terms of experience and skillset of our top leadership need to evolve as well,” Ilitch said via the Detroit News.

He called the change “difficult but necessary.” His account makes clear that ownership’s assessment extended beyond the results on the ice to how the hockey operation needed to function.

Chris Ilitch Explains Why Detroit Waited Until July

According to Ilitch, replacing Yzerman was not under consideration when Detroit held the NHL’s fourth-best record on Jan. 26. The subsequent slide prompted a broader examination.

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“After the team’s slide through the spring, we started studying potential root causes, and I wanted to be comprehensive,” Ilitch said.

That review recognized Yzerman’s progress while identifying an opportunity for new leadership. By the time ownership reached its conclusion, however, the draft and free agency were approaching, and Yzerman’s staff had completed the preparation.

“So I waited until those two events to let Steve know I was going to make a leadership change,” Ilitch said.

That detail clarifies the sequence. Ilitch says he reached the decision before informing Yzerman, then retained him to complete two major offseason responsibilities. It explains why Detroit proceeded with its existing front office before beginning the transition that put internal candidates such as Shawn Horcoff into consideration.

The Search Goes Beyond Analytics

Ilitch’s description of the next leader centers on a broader range of expertise.

“The analytics are certainly a big part of it, but there’s so much more about sports science, in player development and injury prevention,” he said.

He connected that approach to Detroit’s history of finding advantages through innovation, adding that “the modern game rewards organizations who evolve continuously.”

Those comments identify what ownership wants to strengthen. They do not establish that Yzerman opposed those methods or that each department failed under his leadership. Ilitch’s stated conclusion is that the next executive needs a more comprehensive skill set.

An outside hire could help provide it.

“There’s an opportunity to inject some new experience, new skills, new abilities that may not exist within our organization today,” Ilitch said.

That leaves an important question for the search: whether an internal candidate can deliver the changes ownership wants, or whether Detroit needs someone whose experience was developed elsewhere.

Ilitch Addresses Larkin and Ownership’s Role

Asked whether the Dylan Larkin-Yzerman dispute caused the change, Ilitch did not directly resolve that question. He emphasized the organization’s interests and declined to discuss Larkin’s future publicly.

“This franchise is bigger than any one player, any coach, any general manager, any owner,” he said.

The distinction matters. His response should not be treated as confirmation that Larkin drove the decision, or as an explicit denial that the situation played any role.

Ilitch was more direct when addressing whether ownership had restricted Yzerman’s ability to make moves.

“I’ve been highly consistent in giving all of our sports leaders 100% autonomy and authority to make the decisions necessary as they see fit,” he said, adding that “99.9%” of recommendations proceed as presented.

That is Ilitch’s account of ownership’s involvement. It puts his position on the record: He says his executives have been empowered to run their teams, even as he evaluates whether they remain the right leaders.

A Permanent Hire Could Wait Until After the Season

Detroit’s appointment of Horcoff as interim general manager gives the organization a decision-maker while Ilitch continues the search. The team confirmed Horcoff remains a candidate, superseding an earlier, unconfirmed report that he was no longer a finalist.

Ilitch is leaving open a substantial wait for the permanent appointment.

“It could happen during this season, it could happen after this season,” he said. His requirement is “an innovative difference-maker who can build a championship-caliber organization.”

That timeline gives Detroit flexibility, but it also makes Horcoff’s assignment more consequential. The interim arrangement could carry the organization through a season of roster and personnel decisions.

Ilitch has now explained the standard that led him to replace Yzerman. The next appointment will show how he intends to meet it.