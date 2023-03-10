Opening Day is right around the corner and the Detroit Tigers are continuing their preparations for the 2023 season. After winning just 66 games in 2022, the Tigers will look to take a big step forward in 2023, though they will certainly have their work cut out for them, as they really did not make any big moves in the offseason to solidify their roster. Chris McCosky of The Detroit News has released his Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster prediction, and there are quite a few new faces from a year ago.

Credit to Brad Galli -WXWZ Detroit

Chris McCosky predicts 2023 Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster

Catchers: Eric Haase, Jake Rogers, Donny Sands

Infielders: Spencer Torkelson, Jonathan Schoop, Javier Báez, Nick Maton, Cesar Hernandez, DH Miguel Cabrera

Outfielders: Riley Greene, Austin Meadows, Akil Baddoo, Matt Vierling

Starting pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez, Michael Lorenzen, Matt Boyd, Spencer Turnbull, Matt Manning

Relief pitchers: Alex Lange, Jose Cisnero, Jason Foley, Tyler Alexander, Mason Englert, Beau Brieske, Tyler Holton, Will Vest

Bottom Line: Time will tell

It is only March 9th, so there is still plenty of time for changes to take place, but McCosky's prediction seems pretty spot on at this point. One thing is for sure, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch is going to have some big decisions to make before Opening Day rolls around and it is going to be very interesting to see which direction he goes.