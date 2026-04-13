Detroit Lions Mourn Tragic Passing of Former Teammate

The Detroit Lions community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of former cornerback Chris Payton-Jones, who tragically passed away Saturday night following a car crash in Florida.

He was just 30 years old.

A Career Built on Persistence

Payton-Jones’ NFL journey wasn’t easy, but it was defined by resilience.

After going undrafted out of University of Nebraska in 2018, he signed with the Lions and began what would become a well-traveled professional career. Though he didn’t make Detroit’s final roster that year, he continued to fight for opportunities.

That persistence eventually brought him back to Detroit in 2020, when the Lions claimed him off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. He appeared in one game for the team that season, adding another chapter to a career that spanned multiple organizations.

Payton-Jones also spent time with the Cardinals, Vikings, Titans, and Raiders during his NFL run.

More Than Just a Teammate

While his time in Detroit may have been brief, the impact he made clearly wasn’t.

Following the news of his passing, several former teammates took to social media to express their grief. (Per Pride of Detroit)

Quandre Diggs shared a simple but emotional message: “RIH my dawg.”

Amik Robertson reacted with shock, posting: “Man wtf!”

Former Lions including Kerryon Johnson, Tyrell Crosby, and Darius Slay also shared the news, reflecting just how widely respected Payton-Jones was among his peers.

A New Chapter in the UFL

After his NFL career, Payton-Jones found a home in the United Football League, where he continued to grow both as a player and a personality.

Over three seasons, he became a standout defensive back and a fan favorite, recording 74 tackles, two interceptions, and building a reputation as a leader in the locker room.

Earlier this year, he announced his retirement from football.

Remembering His Legacy

In a statement, the United Football League captured what so many around the game are feeling:

“The United Football League is in mourning after the tragic passing of former St. Louis Battlehawks Defensive Back Chris Payton-Jones. Chris was a beloved teammate and leader in the locker room, who demonstrated the importance of hard work, determination, and resilience throughout his career. As importantly, Chris was always a bright soul who everyone throughout the league enjoyed spending time with off-the-field during his three-year tenure. From fan appearances and media engagements to his own content creation and openness to share the highs and lows of his personal journey, Chris carried himself with humility and integrity. Our condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, and all others who are impacted by this loss.”

The Bottom Line

Chris Payton-Jones may not have been a household name, but to those who knew him, he meant a great deal.

A fighter. A teammate. A leader.

And above all, someone who left a lasting impression everywhere he went.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss.