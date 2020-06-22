41.2 F
Chris Simms: It “Drives Me Crazy How Much Stafford Is Disrespected”

Detroit Lions News
By Michael Whitaker

Living in the Motor City, we know just how much quarterback Matthew Stafford means to the Detroit Lions, even if he doesn’t get the national recognition he deserves.

One national figure has had enough of that lack of respect and recognition. Chris Simms, a former quarterback and current analyst, decried the lack of respect that #9 receive from his media peers.

Disrespected throughout his career. It drives me crazy. One of the greatest arms and throwers in the history of the sport. He doesn’t get a lot of credit for that because he’s in the same division as the guy with the greatest arm in the history of the sport, in my opinion, in Aaron Rodgers.”

Prior to having to miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a back injury, Stafford was putting up MVP worthy stats.

Stafford, I thought, in 2019 adjusted to the new playing style in Detroit with Matt Patricia,” said Simms. “In 2018 I was concerned. It was the worst year I ever saw him play in his career. He missed throws, he looked out of place, he didn’t look comfortable, he made some stupid decisions, and I think that was because they changed the style in which they played. They started playing a style the 2002 New England Patriots played, and he was used to being in the shotgun and ‘I gotta score 40 points for the Lions to win. That’s what I’m used to. I don’t have a governor or anyone micromanaging me.’

Simms then went on to compare Stafford to NBA superstar LeBron James, who throughout his career had had to carry his teammates around him.

Stafford, to me, has been carrying that organization his whole career,” said Simms. “Has a little bit of like, the LeBron James factor going on where he’s a victim of his own greatness, where he’s made his team just get into the playoffs or be in the playoff conversation and they don’t get in and we go, ‘Matt Stafford can’t win a playoff game,’ or, ‘They can’t get to the playoffs.’ And I want to go, ‘They would be 3-13 if it wasn’t for Matt Stafford. He’s the reason they’re 9-7 and in the conversation or squeaked into the playoffs.'”

– – Quotes via Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket Link

Michael Whitaker
