Chris Spielman makes makes bold promise to Detroit Lions fans [Video]

On Sunday, former Detroit Lions LB Chris Spielman was inducted to the Pride of the Lions during a special halftime ceremony and while speaking to the fans in attendance at Ford Field, he made a promise.

“I’ve been given a second chance to do my best, to represent you, to give you what you deserve,” Spielman said to the fans at Ford Field. “And I promise you, in the near future, the very near future, we will get what we all want. That is my best, and honest-to-goodness truth!”

LET’S GO!

