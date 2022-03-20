Chris Webber and Ray Jackson address Michigan basketball team in locker room [Video]

On Saturday evening, the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines rose to the occasion and defeated No. 3 Tennessee to march on to the Sweet 16.

Following the game, former Fab Five members Chris Webber and Ray Jackson, who were in Indianapolis to watch the game, joined the players in the locker room to let them know how much they love watching them play.

Webber talked about how great their leader (Juwan Howard) is and how this is all about family.

Check it out.

MICHIGAN DEFEATS TENNESEE TO MARCH ON TO SWEET 16

Michigan is going to the Sweet 16!

For the fifth-straight season, the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the Sweet 16 following a 76-68 win over No. 3 Tennessee.

It was not the prettiest performance by the Wolverines as they turned the ball over 15 times in the contest and gave up numerous uncontested layups to the Volunteers guards.

But when all was said and done, Hunter Dickinson dominated with 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Michigan outscore Tennessee 44-31 in the second half.

Up next for the Wolverines will be either No. 2 Villanova or No. 7 Ohio State.

GO BLUE!