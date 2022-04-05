Chris Webber commits timeout blunder, North Carolina wins 1993 title [Video]

29 years ago, today…

April 5 is a day that does not sit well with a lot of Michigan fans worldwide as it was this day back in 1993 that will forever live in college basketball infamy.

Former Michigan big man and famed ‘Fab Five’ member Chris Webber called a late-game timeout that his team did not have in the 1993 National Championship Game against North Carolina.

The Wolverines trailed just 73-71 with under 20 seconds to go in the game. Webber grabbed down a rebound and committed a blatant traveling call that was missed. Thinking about getting up the floor and setting up a play, Webber hurried to the corner and called for timeout — only to learn his team did not have any remaining in the game.

Requesting the timeout when not having any left resulted in two technical foul free throws for North Carolina. After sinking both freebies, the Tar Heels converted on two more after a Michigan foul, and eventually wrapped up what was at the time their third men’s basketball title in program history.

It still remains unknown if someone on the bench screamed at Webber to call the timeout and it triggered him to do so, but it will forever be one of the most iconic moments in sports history, let alone college hoops.

Webber finished with a strong double-double performance, 23 points, and 11 rebounds.