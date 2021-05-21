Chris Webber hints at what would be amazing reunion with Jalen Rose

Sharing is caring!

Not only did Chris Webber and Jalen Rose grow up together as friends, but when it was time to head to college to do what they loved most, they both chose Michigan.

Webber and Rose were both members of the Fab Five Michigan teams that went to the NCAA Championship Game in back-to-back seasons (1992 and 1993) before Webber left for the NBA.

But ever since the last time they played together for the Wolverines, Webber and Rose have not seen eye to eye, which has been well-documented.

That being said, Webber and Rose’s relationship took a big step forward this past Sunday when Rose interviewed Webber on ESPN.

On Thursday, Webber, who is part of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Class, joined the Dan Patrick Show and he said he did not know that Rose would be the one interviewing him. Webber also hinted that the two could someday sit and argue with each other on television.

From Detroit Free Press:

“I didn’t know he was going to interview me,” Webber said Thursday. “Thought Maria was. … He knows, we got to go into a room and talk, fight, wrestle, something. … That was the first time we talked. It was an awesome moment.”

“True friends should be able to talk and have fun,” Webber said. “Who knows, maybe we’ll be sitting up there arguing on TV one day. You never know. I think that’s coming, relationship, talking and all that.

“It was a moment of ‘whoa, I haven’t talked to you in a while.’ … No matter how it happened, I appreciated the moment, I appreciated being able to share that with all of Detroit, having Jalen do the interview, but yeah we didn’t talk (beforehand), but it wasn’t awkward.”

“Hopefully it’s a start,” Patrick said.

“Yeah,” Webber said.

As a HUGE fan of the Fab Five, I cannot tell you how badly I want to see this reunion happen!

"I didn't know he was going to interview me… Everything I said on there I meant… It was a great moment. But we still need to get in a room and talk." –@RealChrisWebber on talking to Jalen Rose on ESPN the other day pic.twitter.com/2AKvNNBOzP — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 20, 2021