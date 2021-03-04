Chris Webber takes to Twitter, trolls Juwan Howard following blowout win over MSU

Sharing is caring!

In case you missed it, Michigan is the 2020-21 Big Ten Champions following a 69-50 blowout win over Michigan State.

The title is Juwan Howard’s first Big Ten title as coach of the Wolverines and Michigan’s first since 2014.

Following the win, Howard’s former teammate and Michigan great Chris Webber took to Twitter to congratulate the Wolverines and to troll his buddy a little bit.

Congrats to these young men that fought hard all season. Congrats to the old man that lead them. GO BLUE! Damnit Go BLUE! https://t.co/RI9Jsa4vwY — Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) March 5, 2021

This is pretty funny. Stay tuned for Howard’s response.