Chris Webber takes to Twitter, trolls Juwan Howard following blowout win over MSU

In case you missed it, Michigan is the 2020-21 Big Ten Champions following a 69-50 blowout win over Michigan State.

The title is Juwan Howard’s first Big Ten title as coach of the Wolverines and Michigan’s first since 2014.

Following the win, Howard’s former teammate and Michigan great Chris Webber took to Twitter to congratulate the Wolverines and to troll his buddy a little bit.

This is pretty funny. Stay tuned for Howard’s response.

