Christer Rockström Reflects on Finding Lidström and Changing the Red Wings’ Future

A behind-the-scenes architect of Detroit’s European pipeline steps away

After more than four decades scouting hockey talent across the globe, Christer Rockström is calling an end to his career. The longtime Detroit Red Wings scout, whose fingerprints are all over some of the franchise’s most impactful European additions, has officially retired at the age of 68.

In an interview with Sweden’s Hockeysverige, Rockström reflected on his 41 years in the business, including his pivotal role in helping the Red Wings embrace European scouting long before it became standard practice.

Detroit’s Early Bet on European Talent

Back in the late ’80s and early ’90s, the idea of targeting international players was still considered unconventional by most NHL clubs. But Detroit, at the urging of then-amateur scouting director Neil Smith, leaned into it.

“At that time, Detroit was one of the worst teams in the league. It was actually Neil’s idea that the organization would start looking in Europe to find talent.” -Christer Rockström via Hockeysverige

That decision led to the signing of Johan Garpenlöv, the first European player Rockström brought in, and it laid the groundwork for future successes. While New Jersey, Vancouver, and Philadelphia were also early adopters of European scouting, Detroit’s commitment became a cornerstone of the organization’s rebuild.

The Lidström Discovery

Perhaps Rockström’s most well-known contribution to Red Wings history was helping identify a young Nicklas Lidström, who would go on to become one of the greatest defensemen in NHL history.

Lidström still remembers the early connection.

“Rockström was the one who discovered me and followed me when I played in VIK’s juniors and when I came up to the first team. He showed interest in me and that way I got a little more confidence, when I knew it was an NHL team that was interested.” -Nicklas Lidström via Hockeysverige

Rockström didn’t act alone; he credits it as a team effort with Smith and Ken Holland. But it was his persistence that helped push European prospects like Lidström into the conversation.

“Now it was not only me who found him, but it was a collaboration with the chief scout and other scouts. It was a matter of convincing the guy who had another player in a league in Western Canada, in college hockey or the OHL in Ontario, that we should choose my guy.” -Christer Rockström via Hockeysverige

A Legacy of Scouting Greatness

Over the years, Rockström played a role in scouting other notable names like Mattias Norström, Kim Johnsson, Carl Hagelin, and Garpenlöv. More than stats, it was their work ethic and character that stuck with him.



“Personally, I have developed and learned a lot from the strong players I have been involved in drafting. Strong individuals who’ve made the journey for real have taught and inspired me.” -Christer Rockström via Hockeysverige

Lidström echoed that the mentorship went both ways. “He followed me during the season, and it gave me a boost. We talked about what it took to play in the NHL, attitude, etc.” he said.

Looking Ahead After Hockey

Rockström is at peace with stepping away.

“There are other things I want to do in life,” he said. “I have many other interests I haven’t had time for. I want to own my time between 67 and 75. Then you never know what will happen in life.” -Christer Rockström via Hockeysverige

He’s already started checking off the list, recently visiting Normandy. Skiing, fishing, and yes, even cleaning out the attic, are on his post-scouting agenda.

Rockström’s retirement marks the end of an era, but his role in shaping Red Wings history, especially during their rise in the 1990s, ensures his legacy endures.