Lions Defensive Back Could Miss Season Opener

The Detroit Lions may be without one of their most versatile defensive backs when the regular season begins.

Head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that Christian Izien could miss Detroit’s Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints because of an undisclosed injury.

“Yeah, Izzy, it’ll probably be a little bit here. I don’t know if we’ll have him for the opener or not. But we’ll have him. If it’s not the opener, we’ll get him here early in the season, at some point,” Campbell said.

Campbell declined to provide specifics about the injury, simply confirming that Izien is dealing with an issue that could keep him sidelined into September.

That creates another question for a Lions secondary already dealing with several moving pieces.

Christian Izien Had Been Pushing for Starting Nickel Job

Izien signed with Detroit in March after spending his first three NFL seasons with Tampa Bay. He appeared in 45 games with 15 starts for the Buccaneers, recording 158 tackles, three interceptions, five pass defenses and three forced fumbles, according to the Lions.

His versatility quickly became part of Detroit’s plan.

Izien has worked at both safety and nickel throughout the offseason and training camp. More recently, he had been receiving significant work in the competition to become Detroit’s starting nickel defender.

He received the first reps at nickel against Washington in Detroit’s second preseason game but exited after only five snaps. He then missed Tuesday’s practice before Campbell provided the update Wednesday.

The competition had already become increasingly interesting because rookie Keith Abney II has forced his way into legitimate consideration. Keith Abney II’s push for the starting nickel job

Izien’s absence could give Abney an even larger opportunity before the season begins.

Lions Secondary Depth Being Tested

The concern goes beyond one position.

Detroit has spent much of camp working without starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, while Thomas Harper has also been sidelined. Izien’s ability to handle both nickel and safety responsibilities made him particularly valuable while the Lions worked through those absences.

That versatility was one reason Campbell spoke highly of Izien earlier in the offseason while discussing Detroit’s options in the secondary. Campbell’s earlier assessment of Detroit’s safety competition

The good news is Campbell does not appear concerned about Izien’s availability beyond the early portion of the season.

The less encouraging part is the calendar.

Detroit opens the regular season Sept. 13 at Ford Field against the New Orleans Saints, and the Lions have only a little more than two weeks to get their secondary healthy.

Izien may still make it back in time.

For now, Detroit has another defensive back whose Week 1 status cannot be taken for granted.