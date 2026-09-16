Detroit Lions May Get HUGE Secondary Reinforcement Before Facing Josh Allen

The Detroit Lions have spent the last several days connected to one of the biggest cornerback names on the trade market.

They may also be getting help from someone already in the building.

Veteran defensive back Christian Izien told The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy that he expects to play Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills after missing Detroit’s season-opening victory over New Orleans with a groin injury. Pouncy reported Izien’s expectation Tuesday, although Detroit’s final injury designation will determine whether he is officially cleared to make his Lions debut.

The signs have been encouraging. Izien was estimated as a full participant in both of Detroit’s walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday after being limited throughout the previous week. Detroit’s official Tuesday injury report still lists him with the groin injury, but his progression points in the right direction.

Christian Izien Could Give Lions Needed Versatility

Izien is not simply another body for the secondary.

Detroit signed him in March after three seasons with Tampa Bay, where he accumulated significant experience at both slot corner and safety. During his first three NFL seasons, Izien appeared in 45 games with 15 starts and recorded three interceptions, five pass defenses and three forced fumbles. The Lions highlighted that versatility when they signed Izien.

That flexibility could be particularly useful against Buffalo.

Josh Allen and the Bills can force defenses to change personnel through multiple formations, especially with tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Dan Campbell noted this week that Buffalo can operate effectively from both one-tight-end and two-tight-end packages because of the matchup problems those players create.

Izien gives defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another option to handle those situations without making wholesale substitutions.

Timing Could Be Ideal Against Buffalo

Buffalo provided a pretty convincing demonstration of why Detroit needs as many coverage options as possible.

Kincaid caught five passes for 130 yards against Houston in Week 1, including receptions of 38, 40 and 35 yards. Wide receiver D.J. Moore added 100 receiving yards as Allen threw for 334 yards in Buffalo’s 36-31 victory.

Detroit had its own problems defending the pass Sunday.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions’ 31-30 overtime victory. Detroit survived because its pass rush produced five sacks and the defense forced three turnovers, but the coverage issues were difficult to miss.

Izien’s possible return also becomes more significant because starting cornerback D.J. Reed was added to Tuesday’s injury report with a foot issue.

Detroit suddenly has a little more uncertainty in a secondary that could use the reinforcements.

Lions Nearly Played Izien in Week 1

Izien was close to playing against New Orleans.

He entered the opener listed as questionable after three consecutive limited practices. Campbell acknowledged beforehand that Detroit’s quick turnaround to Thursday Night Football would factor into whether the Lions held him out.

Detroit ultimately did.

We covered the decision when Izien became Detroit’s final Week 1 injury question, and that extra rest may now pay off four days later.

Campbell sounded increasingly optimistic Tuesday, saying Izien is “trending the right way” and that there is “a good chance” he will be available.

Izien apparently feels even better about it.

He expects to play.

Detroit just needs Wednesday’s final report to make that expectation official.

Help Without Paying the Joey Porter Jr. Price

The timing makes this particularly interesting given Detroit’s connection to Joey Porter Jr.

The Lions have reportedly contacted Pittsburgh about Porter, while the Steelers are believed to want premium draft compensation, potentially including a first-round pick. We recently examined the reported price Detroit could face for Porter.

Izien obviously is not Porter, and his potential return should not be viewed as eliminating Detroit’s interest in upgrading the secondary.

But it could give Sheppard something the Lions did not have Sunday.

Another experienced defensive back capable of playing multiple positions.

That matters against an offense built around Allen’s ability to find mismatches and create explosive plays.

For now, Detroit still has to wait for the final injury report before treating Izien as available.

If he gets the green light, though, the Lions could receive their first significant secondary addition of the week without Brad Holmes surrendering a single draft pick.