Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany isn’t making excuses for the mistake that landed him on the bench against the Miami Dolphins. Instead, the starting left guard is taking full responsibility for his actions and promising that it won’t happen again.

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Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Mahogany addressed his surprising benching for violating team rules during Detroit’s 19-9 victory over Miami. And according to Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket, the 26-year-old delivered a remarkably direct assessment of his own behavior.

“I’m not going to either. I’m not going to disobey him. It sucks what happened, but I have to grow up and I have to stop breaking team rules. It is what it is. I let my teammates down, I let my organization down and it won’t ever happen again.”

Mahogany’s admission comes just days after head coach Dan Campbell benched him for violating team rules, giving Miles Frazier the start at left guard against the Dolphins.

Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions offensive line Tate Ratledge (69), guard Juice Scruggs (70) and offensive line Christian Mahogany (73) point to Minnesota Vikings defensive line Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (90) after he was offsides during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Christian Mahogany Takes Responsibility for His Mistake

Mahogany declined to reveal exactly which rule he violated, respecting Campbell’s decision to keep the matter private. However, he made it clear that he understands why he was punished and has no intention of repeating the behavior.

When asked about sitting out Sunday’s game, Mahogany explained how difficult it was to watch his teammates compete without him.

“You just gotta eat it on the chin. That’s who I am. I’m not a person that’s gonna sulk. It sucked not being out there, because I let my teammates down. I don’t want to do that, I did, and that’s on me.”

A Lions Benching With Family and His Old Coach Watching

The circumstances made the benching particularly disappointing for Mahogany, who had family and friends in attendance. His former college head coach, Jeff Hafley, was also on the opposing sideline coaching Miami.

Still, Mahogany insisted that his personal disappointment wasn’t nearly as important as Detroit coming away with another victory.

“I love Hafley, but I don’t really care about that. My family knew already, so it wasn’t a surprise. We won the game. That’s the most important thing. I’m on to New England, I’m ready to go.”

Detroit Lions Guard Gets Opportunity to Move Forward

Fortunately for Mahogany, the situation appears to be moving in a positive direction. Campbell confirmed Wednesday that Mahogany would practice with the starters, putting him on track to reclaim his position against the New England Patriots.

According to the Lions’ official team website, Campbell said Mahogany “was good this morning,” and the guard was back with the first-team offense Wednesday afternoon. Mahogany also apologized to his teammates, the offensive line, offensive line coach Hank Fraley and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Burchfield reported.

Mahogany understands that returning to the starting lineup is only part of the equation. He also needs to demonstrate that the behavior leading to his benching is behind him.

“It’s just who you have to be, that’s all it is. I’m gonna have to be the same person every day.”

When asked whether the experience served as a wake-up call, Mahogany offered one final admission.

“It always is, so I’m glad it happened now, for myself.”

That’s a mature response to an embarrassing situation, but Mahogany knows words alone won’t erase what happened. Now he has an opportunity to back them up as the Lions prepare for Sunday’s game in Germany.