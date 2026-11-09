The Detroit Lions improved to 6-2 with Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins, but head coach Dan Campbell now has an interesting decision to make regarding his offensive line. And based on what happened in Miami, it might be a decision that is easier to make on paper than in the locker room.

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Christian Mahogany was surprisingly benched for violating team rules, opening the door for second-year offensive lineman Miles Frazier to make his first NFL start at left guard. Unfortunately for Detroit, the results weren’t exactly encouraging.

Campbell has built his program around accountability, and that’s not something he should abandon. However, with the Lions preparing for another important matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich on Nov. 15, the question becomes whether Mahogany has already served his punishment or whether Campbell intends to make a longer-term change.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Miles Frazier’s Performance Raises Questions for Detroit Lions

According to Lions Wire’s report on Frazier’s first start, the young offensive lineman received a disappointing 31.9 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. His 48.8 pass-blocking grade and team-worst 37.8 run-blocking grade certainly won’t help his argument for remaining in the starting lineup.

Frazier played all 59 offensive snaps against Miami, while Mahogany played exclusively on special teams. The Lions also struggled offensively, producing a season-low 270 total yards while Jared Goff was sacked three times.

Of course, it would be unfair to blame Detroit’s offensive struggles entirely on Frazier. The offensive line had multiple issues, and Frazier did appear to settle down as the game progressed.

However, the numbers make one thing clear: Frazier did not do enough in his first start to make the decision at left guard an obvious one.

Dan Campbell Must Balance Discipline With Winning

Following Sunday’s victory, Campbell made it clear that Mahogany’s benching was related to team rules rather than simply his performance on the field. The Lions have not publicly revealed what rule Mahogany violated, so judging the severity of the punishment would be premature.

Speaking during his postgame press conference, Campbell explained his decision:

“Well, that was just, that was team rules, Mahogany. It was really that simple. Miles deserved his opportunity, and he got it. And it doesn’t mean it stays that way, but that was the way it was going to be today.”

That final sentence is particularly important because Campbell clearly left the door open for Mahogany to return. Considering Mahogany entered the game ranked among Pro Football Focus’ top 10 qualifying guards, there is a strong football argument for putting him back on the field.

But Campbell also understands that making exceptions for talented players can create problems inside a locker room. If he establishes rules and then ignores them whenever a starter is needed, those rules eventually lose their meaning.

Christian Mahogany Isn’t Campbell’s Only Offensive Line Decision

The situation becomes even more interesting when considering Detroit’s other offensive line questions. Campbell has also been evaluating the competition between Juice Scruggs and Cade Mays, and Scruggs’ versatility could potentially factor into the team’s plans at guard.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Scruggs could be considered at left guard when Mays returns from his injury. That possibility gives Campbell another option if the coaching staff decides against immediately returning Mahogany to the lineup.

Still, the most straightforward solution might be restoring Mahogany as the starting left guard, assuming the disciplinary matter has been resolved. Frazier remains a developmental player with upside, but Sunday’s performance demonstrated that he still has work to do.

How Long the Christian Mahogany Benching Should Last

Campbell deserves credit for enforcing his team’s standards, especially when doing so involves a starting player. But with the Lions chasing another NFC North title, Detroit needs its best possible offensive line on the field.

The real question isn’t whether Campbell was right to bench Mahogany without knowing the circumstances. It’s whether one game on the sideline was enough to send the message, or whether the head coach believes another week of accountability is necessary.

And after watching Detroit’s offense struggle against Miami, that’s a decision Campbell probably doesn’t want to get wrong.