The Detroit Lions’ heartbreaking 39-35 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears may have featured more controversy than initially realized. Following Thursday’s game at Ford Field, Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany accused the Bears’ defense of simulating Detroit’s snap count, contributing to costly false-start penalties.

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While Mahogany acknowledged that the Lions ultimately have to take responsibility for their mistakes, he also suggested that the NFL has the means to investigate what was being said on the field.

Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley talks to offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Christian Mahogany Accuses Chicago Bears of Simulating Snap Count

During the first half of Thursday’s game, the Lions were flagged for back-to-back false-start penalties on two separate occasions. Following the game, Mahogany explained that he believed Chicago’s defenders were intentionally mimicking quarterback Jared Goff’s cadence to get Detroit’s offensive linemen to move prematurely.

“They’re simulating the snap count,” Mahogany told the Detroit Free Press. “They’re using … they find out the snap count of the quarterback and they use it, and that’s it. They use the words. So like I said, no bitching and complaining, we self-inflicted those wounds and we can’t false start.”

According to the official NFL rulebook, defensive players are prohibited from using words or actions intended to disrupt the offense’s signals at the snap. Such conduct falls under the league’s unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

Mahogany Says NFL Has Ability to Investigate

Perhaps the most interesting part of Mahogany’s comments came when he revealed that multiple Detroit offensive linemen were wearing microphones during the game. According to Mahogany, those recordings could provide the NFL with evidence of what was being said along the line of scrimmage.

“We wear mics,” Mahogany said. “I wear a mic, Tate [Ratledge] wears a mic. They’re going to be able to hear and they can investigate themselves on what was said.”

Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, however, denied the allegations following the game. Whether the NFL elects to review the recordings remains to be seen, and there has been no confirmed announcement of a league investigation.

Detroit Lions Cannot Afford Costly Mistakes

Heading into Thursday’s game, Dan Campbell emphasized the significance of the Thanksgiving showdown. Unfortunately, the Lions squandered an 11-point fourth-quarter lead, snapping their six-game winning streak and surrendering sole possession of first place in the NFC North to Chicago.

Detroit also missed an opportunity to reverse a remarkable historical trend dating back to 1934. Instead, the Lions are left wondering how a game that appeared to be firmly in their control slipped away.

To Mahogany’s credit, he did not use his allegations as an excuse for Detroit’s loss. But if those microphones captured what he believes they did, the NFL may have some interesting audio to listen to in the coming days.