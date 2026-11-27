For a moment, it looked like Jahmyr Gibbs had delivered the knockout blow in the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears. With 8:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, Gibbs exploded for a 70-yard touchdown run that put the Lions in position to take a 12-point lead.

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Unfortunately, what happened immediately after the touchdown proved costly. Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany was flagged for taunting, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that pushed Jake Bates’ extra-point attempt back to 48 yards.

Bates missed the kick, and what could have been a relatively insignificant penalty ended up having a major impact on how the remainder of the game unfolded.

Christian Mahogany Takes Responsibility for Costly Penalty

Following Detroit’s 39-35 loss to Chicago, Mahogany acknowledged that he allowed Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to get under his skin. Rather than making excuses for his actions, Mahogany admitted that he failed to keep his emotions in check.

“I feel bad that that happened,” Mahogany told reporters in the locker room. “I just got too hot and too high and let my emotions get the best of me.”

Mahogany’s comments came on the same afternoon that he accused the Bears of simulating Jared Goff’s snap count. Clearly, there was no love lost between Mahogany and Simmons throughout Thursday’s divisional showdown.

Detroit Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell looks over plan with defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard during the first half of the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Explains How Mahogany’s Penalty Changed the Game

During his postgame press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained why the missed extra point was so significant. The difference between an 11-point lead and a 12-point lead fundamentally changed the decisions both teams faced down the stretch.

“It changed the dynamic of the points because now you’re going for two instead of just kicking a field goal, and now it changes the end of that game,” Campbell said, as also reported by NFL.com.

According to the game recap from Pride of Detroit, Chicago responded by marching 71 yards in just three plays, capped off by a Rome Odunze touchdown reception. The Bears converted the ensuing two-point attempt, cutting Detroit’s lead to 35-32 rather than 36-32.

That one-point difference became particularly significant when Campbell faced a fourth-and-4 from Chicago’s 33-yard line later in the quarter. Rather than attempting a field goal that would have extended Detroit’s lead to six points, Campbell elected to go for it, and the Lions failed to convert.

Had Bates made the earlier extra point, a successful field goal would have given Detroit a seven-point advantage. Instead, the circumstances surrounding Campbell’s decision were considerably different.

Detroit Lions Must Learn From Costly Mistakes

The Lions had an opportunity to end a historical trend dating back to 1934 and take sole possession of first place in the NFC North. Instead, they are left reflecting on a series of preventable mistakes that contributed to one of their most frustrating losses of the season.

Putting the entire loss on Mahogany would be unfair, considering Detroit’s numerous missed opportunities throughout the game. However, on a day when Gibbs rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns, an unnecessary penalty following his biggest play of the afternoon proved particularly damaging.

There is nothing wrong with playing with emotion. But there is a significant difference between playing with emotion and allowing emotion to dictate your actions, and Mahogany learned that lesson the hard way on Thanksgiving Day.