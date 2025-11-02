Detroit Lions OG Christian Mahogany Carted Off Field vs. Vikings

A concerning moment unfolded late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, as rookie guard Christian Mahogany went down with an apparent injury and was carted off the field.

UPDATE: Following the game, Dan Campbell spoke to the media, and he said Christian Mahogany will be out for a “long time”. When pushed further, Campbell said it would likely be “late December” before Mahogany returns.

The injury occurred with just over four minutes remaining in the game, as the Lions trailed the Vikings 27–24. ESPN’s Eric Woodyard first reported that Mahogany was down, followed shortly by an update confirming that he was being carted off.

Mahogany, a lineman out of Boston College, has been a key part of Detroit’s offensive line rotation this season, starting at right guard and earning praise for his physicality and run-blocking consistency.

There was no immediate update on the extent of Mahogany’s injury. The Lions have already dealt with several key injuries along the offensive line this year, and any extended absence would be another tough blow for a unit that’s been one of the team’s strengths under head coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit is expected to provide an update on Mahogany’s status after the game.