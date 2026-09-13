Lions LG Christian Mahogany Suffers Injury vs. Saints

The Detroit Lions have an early injury concern along their rebuilt offensive line.

Starting left guard Christian Mahogany went down during the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The injury occurred on a 21-yard run by Jahmyr Gibbs, with Mahogany remaining down after the play before eventually getting back to his feet.

Mahogany was limping noticeably as he made his way off the field, and veteran Ben Bartch immediately entered the game at left guard for Detroit.

There was no immediate announcement regarding the nature or severity of Mahogany’s injury.

The timing is particularly frustrating for an offensive line that entered the opener already dealing with significant change. Mahogany had only recently emerged from a Week 1 competition with Bartch, with Dan Campbell indicating Friday that there was a “good chance” Mahogany would start.

Bartch Gets an Earlier Opportunity Than Expected

Detroit spent the week preparing both Mahogany and Bartch to play, so Bartch stepping in does not force the Lions to use someone unfamiliar with the position.

That suddenly looks pretty important.

Campbell had even acknowledged earlier in the week that Detroit could potentially use both guards against New Orleans if the competition remained close. Bartch now finds himself on the field for a very different reason.

The Lions will hope Mahogany’s exit proves temporary.

Until Detroit provides an official update, there is no reason to speculate about the specific injury or how much time he could miss.

For now, Bartch is in at left guard and Mahogany’s status bears watching as the first half continues.