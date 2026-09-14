Dan Campbell Delivers Christian Mahogany Injury Update

The Detroit Lions did not get a definitive answer on Christian Mahogany Sunday night, but they did get the first thing they were hoping for.

Nothing immediately showed up on the initial scan.

Mahogany left Detroit’s 31-30 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter after going down at the end of a 21-yard Jahmyr Gibbs run. As we reported when Mahogany initially went down, the starting left guard was noticeably limping before eventually being carted to the locker room.

Detroit initially announced a knee injury and later ruled Mahogany out.

After the game, however, Dan Campbell offered a considerably more encouraging first update.

“We did do a scan that really ended up being negative, so that’s good news but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods,” Campbell said.

Campbell added that the injury now appears as though it could be more hip-related than knee-related, although Detroit will need additional evaluation before knowing exactly what Mahogany is dealing with.

Lions Don’t Have Much Time to Wait

That final part matters.

A negative initial scan is obviously better than the alternative, particularly considering how concerning the injury looked when Mahogany remained on the turf. But Campbell’s “not out of the woods” qualifier is the part worth remembering until Detroit completes its follow-up testing.

Ben Bartch replaced Mahogany and handled left guard duties for the remainder of Detroit’s wild overtime victory over New Orleans.

So, yes, this qualifies as good news.

Just not Mahogany is fine news.

For now, Detroit avoided the worst possible initial result. What comes next will determine whether Mahogany has a chance to play Thursday or whether Bartch will be asked to take over against Buffalo.