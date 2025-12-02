Detroit Lions Could Get Big Boost for Stretch Run

Detroit Lions guard Christian Mahogany isn’t just rehabbing, he’s plotting a comeback.

After suffering a broken bone in his left leg, the second-year lineman has been out since early in the season. But on Monday, Mahogany made one thing abundantly clear to the Detroit Free Press: he fully expects to suit up again before the regular season ends.

And he didn’t mince words about it, either.

“One hundred percent,” Mahogany said when asked if he’ll return this year. The vibe? Pure confidence.

“Hopefully Next Week… But We’ll See”

Mahogany said he’s pushing hard toward a return, though the exact timeline is still fluid.

“Hopefully next week,” he told Dave Birkett. “Trying… maybe the week after. We don’t know. Depends on how things heal.”

Like most players dealing with bone injuries, the final decision comes down to X-rays, pain tolerance, and whether everything feels right in practice.

Still, Mahogany emphasized that he’s trending in the right direction. Not just physically, but mentally.

A Better Version of Himself?

One sneaky detail stood out from Mahogany’s comments:

He believes he’ll come back better than he was before the injury.

“I felt a lot better having a full camp and spring, and now I feel even better because I’m more in shape,” he said. “My body’s had some time off… I can give it my 150% for my guys.”

That’s exactly the tone Lions fans want to hear from a guy who plays one of the most physically demanding positions on the field.

Just Tell Him What the Team Needs

Whether Detroit asks him to start, rotate, or simply be present in meetings during the final stretch, Mahogany made it clear that he’s all-in.

“I just want to help in any way possible. If they want me in meetings, that’s full me. If they want me to play, I’m going to play.”

He also acknowledged the risks of returning from an injury like this—but didn’t shy away from them.

“I know the risks,” he said. “It is what it is.”

That’s a Dan Campbell-style quote if there ever was one.

Lions Need Him Now More Than Ever

Detroit has dropped four of its last seven and sits at 7–5, trying desperately to stay afloat in a crowded NFC playoff race. Reinforcements on the offensive line, especially a powerful, tone-setting guard like Mahogany, could be massive down the stretch.

If his leg cooperates, the Lions may get back one of the nastiest young maulers in the league just in time for the postseason push.