Detroit Lions Announce Decision on Christian Mahogany

The Detroit Lions received encouraging news along the offensive line Friday morning.

Christian Mahogany has been removed from the active/non-football injury list and is back in the competition at left guard, according to Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett.

Mahogany opened training camp unavailable, though Dan Campbell indicated earlier in the week that the absence would be brief.

“Mahogany needs a couple of days, but he’ll be ready,” Campbell said.

That prediction proved accurate.

Mahogany Returns to an Important Position Battle

Mahogany entered camp as one of Detroit’s leading options at left guard after starting 11 games during the 2025 season.

His return allows the Lions to continue evaluating their preferred offensive-line combination while giving Mahogany a chance to reclaim his expected role.

Ben Bartch, Miles Frazier, Juice Scruggs and other interior linemen received additional work while Mahogany was sidelined. Those repetitions strengthened the competition, but Detroit will be pleased to have one of its most experienced young blockers back on the field.

Lions Need Stability Up Front

The offensive line remains central to everything Detroit wants to accomplish.

Jared Goff needs reliable protection, while Jahmyr Gibbs and the running game depend on the interior creating movement. Mahogany’s strength and physical approach make him a natural fit for the hard-nosed identity Dan Campbell wants the Lions to restore.

Returning this early also gives Mahogany enough time to build chemistry with the rest of the projected starting unit before preseason action begins.

Bottom Line

Christian Mahogany’s stay on the active/NFI list lasted only a few days.

He is now back in the mix at left guard, giving Detroit another key piece as the coaching staff works through its offensive-line combinations.

For a Lions team seeking stability in the trenches, this is exactly the kind of training camp update it wanted.