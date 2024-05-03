Christian Mahogany Reveals Jersey Number With Detroit Lions

Christian Mahogany Reveals Jersey Number

Following the excitement of the NFL Draft, Detroit Lions fans eagerly await the announcement of rookie jersey numbers. Christian Mahogany, the Lions’ sixth-round pick, has made his jersey number decision public through social media.

Christian Mahogany Reveals His Choice

Mahogany posted on social media to reveal his choice of number 73, the same number he proudly wore at Boston College. This announcement comes as a pleasant confirmation for fans who followed his collegiate career.

7️⃣3️⃣ — Christian Dirtbag Mahogany (@CMahogany73) May 2, 2024

Continuity for Mahogany

With the departure of Jonah Jackson to the Rams in free agency, the number 73 jersey became available. Mahogany’s choice to stick with his college number offers a smooth transition and a touch of nostalgia as he begins his professional journey.

Bottom Line

Mahogany’s decision to wear number 73 is more than just a jersey choice; it’s a symbol of his journey and success. As he steps into the NFL with the Detroit Lions, he carries with him a number laden with personal significance and fan expectations.