fb
Search

Latest News:

MLB Power Shifts: Detroit Tigers Surpass Expectations

0
Defying preseason odds, MLB teams like the Guardians and Brewers surge forward.

Aaron Brule Former MSU LB Tackles the Tough Topic of Transfers

0
Aaron Brule raises a critical voice on transfers, urging players to consider career longevity over quick financial gains.

Jason Cabinda Opens Up About Detroit Lions Culture

0
Jason Cabinda had nothing but good things to say about the Lions organization.
W.G. Brady

Christian Mahogany Reveals Jersey Number With Detroit Lions

Lions News Reports

Christian Mahogany Reveals Jersey Number

Following the excitement of the NFL Draft, Detroit Lions fans eagerly await the announcement of rookie jersey numbers. Christian Mahogany, the Lions’ sixth-round pick, has made his jersey number decision public through social media.

Christian Mahogany Reveals Jersey Number

Christian Mahogany Reveals His Choice

Mahogany posted on social media to reveal his choice of number 73, the same number he proudly wore at Boston College. This announcement comes as a pleasant confirmation for fans who followed his collegiate career.

Continuity for Mahogany

With the departure of Jonah Jackson to the Rams in free agency, the number 73 jersey became available. Mahogany’s choice to stick with his college number offers a smooth transition and a touch of nostalgia as he begins his professional journey.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Christian Mahogany announced he will wear number 73 for the Detroit Lions, the same number he wore in college.
  2. The number became available after Jonah Jackson left the Lions for the Rams.
  3. Mahogany’s choice maintains a sense of continuity from his college to professional career.
Top 3 Detroit Lions Needs Frank Ragnow could retire Detroit Lions Sign 3 Centers Detroit Lions work out T.J. Smith

Bottom Line

Mahogany’s decision to wear number 73 is more than just a jersey choice; it’s a symbol of his journey and success. As he steps into the NFL with the Detroit Lions, he carries with him a number laden with personal significance and fan expectations.

Newsletter

Don't miss

U of M

Rams Revamp Defense with Josh Wallace Acquisition

0
Underdog Wallace bolsters Rams' defense: Size aside, his smart plays and agility make him a formidable asset in NFL trenches.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Could Sign Carl Lawson To Bolster Pass Rush

0
Detroit Lions Could Sign Carl Lawson, Who Has Shown Promise In The Past.
U of M

Vlad Goldin to sign with Michigan after withdrawing from NBA Draft

0
Vlad Goldin to sign with Michigan, where he will reunite with Dusty May.
Lions News Reports

Giovanni Manu Says Detroit Lions Are Switching His Position

0
Giovanni Manu will be moving inside with the Lions.
Tigers News Reports

A.J. Hinch makes decision on Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson

0
A.J. Hinch is trying something different to get Spencer Torkelson going.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

MLB Power Shifts: Detroit Tigers Surpass Expectations

Jeff Bilbrey -
Defying preseason odds, MLB teams like the Guardians and Brewers surge forward.
Read more

Aaron Brule Former MSU LB Tackles the Tough Topic of Transfers

Jeff Bilbrey -
Aaron Brule raises a critical voice on transfers, urging players to consider career longevity over quick financial gains.
Read more

Jason Cabinda Opens Up About Detroit Lions Culture

W.G. Brady -
Jason Cabinda had nothing but good things to say about the Lions organization.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.