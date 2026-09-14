One Detroit Lions Starter May Have Just Lost His Job

Christian Mahogany won the Detroit Lions’ starting left guard job entering Week 1.

One injury and one solid relief performance later, the competition may already be open again.

Mahogany started Sunday’s 31-30 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints but lasted only 11 offensive snaps before suffering an injury. Veteran Ben Bartch replaced him and played the remaining 66 snaps, giving Detroit an extended look at the player who had been pushing Mahogany for the job right up until the regular-season opener.

That performance has prompted AtoZ Sports to raise the possibility that Bartch may have done enough to take over the position, regardless of how quickly Mahogany is cleared medically.

It is not an unreasonable question.

Ben Bartch Finally Got His Opportunity

Detroit wanted a genuine competition at left guard all summer.

In June, Dan Campbell made clear that Mahogany would have to earn the position, something we examined when Campbell confirmed the Lions had a legitimate left guard competition brewing. Bartch was supposed to be one of Mahogany’s primary challengers, but injuries prevented Detroit from getting a complete evaluation during training camp.

The Lions were still sorting it out days before Week 1. The team’s official site reported that Mahogany and Bartch were splitting first-team repetitions during Saints week before Mahogany ultimately received the start.

Then the game created the extended audition training camp never did.

According to AtoZ Sports, citing Pro Football Focus’ initial grading, Bartch finished with a 66.5 overall grade, including a 63.7 run-blocking grade and 67.9 in pass protection. Most importantly, he was credited with allowing zero sacks and zero pressures.

That is a solid afternoon for a player entering cold.

Mahogany’s Injury Changes the Equation

This does not mean Mahogany played his way out of anything.

Quite the opposite. He earned a 76.8 PFF grade in his limited Week 1 action, but 11 snaps are hardly enough to draw sweeping conclusions. His injury, not his performance, opened the door for Bartch.

Initial news on Mahogany was encouraging. Dan Campbell said the first scan came back negative, although Detroit was not ready to declare him out of danger, and the issue may be more hip-related than the knee injury initially announced. Pride of Detroit reported that update after Sunday’s game.

The timing matters because Detroit plays Buffalo on Thursday.

Even if Mahogany avoids a significant injury, asking him to turn around four days later may not make sense if Bartch gives the Lions a healthy and reliable alternative.

Detroit already entered Week 1 with offensive-line uncertainty. We noted before the opener that the Lions were taking a calculated risk with their interior depth, particularly with Cade Mays unavailable at center.

Now the short week puts that depth directly into focus.

Lions May Have a Real Decision to Make

The interesting question comes after Buffalo.

If Mahogany is unavailable Thursday, Bartch should have another full game to make his case. If he performs well against the Bills, Campbell could face a considerably more difficult choice when Mahogany is ready to return.

Mahogany offers power and upside. Bartch offers experience and, at least Sunday, gave Detroit steady play in both phases.

There is also no reason for the Lions to make a permanent declaration immediately. Detroit could evaluate both players over multiple games or even rotate them if necessary. Campbell has spent months emphasizing competition rather than entitlement along an offensive line that needed improvement after 2025.

That philosophy does not suddenly disappear because Week 1 is over.

Mahogany earned the first opportunity.

Bartch just made sure the competition may not be finished.