Christian Pulisic becomes first male American to play in and win a European Cup [Video]

It had to happen eventually and on Saturday, Christian Pulisic became the first male American to play in and win a European Cup as Chelsea, who was a big underdog, took down Manchester United by a score of 1-0.

This is the first time Chelsea has won the Champions League since 2012.

Pulisic was used as a reserve in the game, not entering until the 66th minute, and he nearly had a goal to extend Chelsea’s lead to 2-0.

Here is the moment the game ended. Watch as Pulisic falls to the field in pure joy.

The moment Christian Pulisic became the first male American to play in and win a European Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XD7ahuTkiP — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 29, 2021

A special moment for @cpulisic_10 🏆 pic.twitter.com/g9pnu8tJqv — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 29, 2021

THE MOMENT CHELSEA BECAME CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE 🎉 pic.twitter.com/GPHFB1KDjq — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 29, 2021