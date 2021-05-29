Christian Pulisic becomes first male American to play in and win a European Cup [Video]

by

It had to happen eventually and on Saturday, Christian Pulisic became the first male American to play in and win a European Cup as Chelsea, who was a big underdog, took down Manchester United by a score of 1-0.

This is the first time Chelsea has won the Champions League since 2012.

Pulisic was used as a reserve in the game, not entering until the 66th minute, and he nearly had a goal to extend Chelsea’s lead to 2-0.

Here is the moment the game ended. Watch as Pulisic falls to the field in pure joy.

