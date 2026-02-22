Christopher Ilitch Pulls Back Curtain on Meeting that Led to Valdez, Verlander Signings

Detroit Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch isn’t pretending to be a baseball executive, and that’s very much the point.

Speaking Sunday on WXYT-FM with Dan Dickerson and Dan Petry, Ilitch offered rare, candid insight into how the organization arrived at its aggressive pitching additions, including the signing of Framber Valdez and the reunion with Justin Verlander. At the center of it all was president of baseball operations Scott Harris, whose vision continues to shape the Tigers’ rise.

“These baseball operations decisions are his,” Ilitch said as quoted by Evan Petzold. “I just want to support him wherever I can.”

Scott Harris Brought the Plan — and the Opportunity

According to Ilitch, the idea of pursuing Valdez didn’t appear out of nowhere. Harris planted the seed early and continued building the case as the offseason evolved.

“He had actually come early in the offseason and thought that could be something that would be possible as the offseason went on,” Ilitch explained. “As it became more possible, he came. He’s always looking to make smart business — baseball decisions.”

Ilitch emphasized that Harris has earned trust through preparation and clarity. When Harris believes a move will benefit the team, ownership hasn’t stood in the way.

“And he knows,” Ilitch said. “Every time he has something that he thinks would benefit the team, I’ve been able to support that. He brought this opportunity.”

The Moment Valdez and Verlander Collided

One of the most revealing parts of Ilitch’s comments came when he described how discussions around Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander unexpectedly overlapped.

“It was kind of fun,” Ilitch said. “We were talking about Framber (Valdez) and JV (Justin Verlander) at the same time.”

At one point, Ilitch admits he nearly jumped the gun.

“He’s halfway through his presentation on Framber, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is really good,’ but I said, ‘Scott, maybe we should sign both of them.’”

Harris wasn’t done.

“He says, ‘Hold on, I’ve got more to share.’ I guess I’m a good setup man, or I’ve got to curtail my excitement. I should’ve waited for him to make his full presentation.”

By the end of it, ownership and baseball ops were perfectly aligned.

“We were really on the same page,” Ilitch said.

A Clear Chain of Command in Detroit

Ilitch made it clear that while he’s supportive, he’s not dictating roster construction.

“These baseball operations decisions are his,” Ilitch repeated. “He’s very bright and very smart. I just want to support him wherever I can.”

That clarity matters. Under Harris, Detroit has committed real resources to pitching, leadership, and culture, moves that helped push the Tigers to back-to-back postseason appearances and now position them as a legitimate contender entering 2026.

For the first time in years, ownership, baseball ops, and the clubhouse appear fully aligned — and Ilitch seems more than comfortable letting Scott Harris steer the ship.