Detroit Lions Sign Free Agent Safety Bud Clark

The Detroit Lions continue to quietly build depth in their secondary.

On Tuesday, during the NFL’s annual league meetings, Detroit agreed to terms with veteran safety Chuck Clark, adding experience to a position group that has been a point of emphasis this offseason. Contract details were not immediately available.

A proven veteran addition

Clark enters the 2026 season with nearly a under his belt.

10th NFL season upcoming

123 career games played

80 career starts

He began his career with the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent six seasons, before making stops with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Over that span, Clark has compiled:

504 total tackles

11 tackles for loss

5 interceptions

He’s been known as a steady, reliable presence, something the Lions clearly value as they continue shaping their roster.

Why this move matters

Detroit’s safety room has already been one of the more intriguing position groups on the roster, and this move adds another layer of competition and insurance.

Clark brings experience in multiple defensive systems, starting experience and versatility, and depth for a team with playoff expectations

For a Lions team looking to take the next step in 2026, these are the types of under-the-radar moves that can pay off over the course of a long season.

The bigger picture

Head coach Dan Campbell has emphasized the importance of building a complete roster, not just relying on top-end talent.

Adding a player like Clark fits that philosophy.

He may not be a headline-grabbing signing, but he provides stability and depth at a critical position, especially in a league where injuries can quickly test a team’s secondary.

The takeaway

The Lions didn’t need to make a splash here; they needed to get deeper.

And with the addition of Chuck Clark, they’ve done exactly that.