Churchill Downs suspends Bob Baffert for two years, effective immediately

Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, has officially made the decision to suspend horse trainer Bob Baffert after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s second positive drug test.

Following confirmation of the presence of betamethasone, a prohibited race-day substance, in Medina Spirit’s bloodstream on the day of the @KentuckyDerby, @ChurchillDowns Incorporated has suspended trainer Bob Baffert for two years. Full statement: https://t.co/EMMgbiJhEz pic.twitter.com/F1Td8ysCzq — Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) June 2, 2021

A split sample from Baffert-trained Medina Spirit came back positive for betamethason, a prohibited race-day substance.

“CDI has consistently advocated for strict medication regulations so that we can confidently ensure that horses are fit to race and the races are conducted fairly,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “Reckless practices and substance violations that jeopardize the safety of our equine and human athletes or compromise the integrity of our sport are not acceptable and as a company we must take measures to demonstrate that they will not be tolerated. Mr. Baffert’s record of testing failures threatens public confidence in Thoroughbred racing and the reputation of the Kentucky Derby. Given these repeated failures over the last year, including the increasingly extraordinary explanations, we firmly believe that asserting our rights to impose these measures is our duty and responsibility.”

