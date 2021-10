Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow took a huge hit during Sunday’s matchup against the Packers but after leaving briefly, he returned and finished the game and overtime.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PLAY

But after the conclusion of the game, Burrow was reportedly taken to the hospital to be examined for a possible throat contusion.

We send Burrow our best wishes that this is not a serious injury.

He played the whole game and overtime. Wild. https://t.co/rkfuBPPhys — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2021