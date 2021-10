This coming Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to bounce back from their heartbreaking overtime loss when they travel to take on the winless Detroit Lions.

The Bengals have released their final Week 6 Injury Report and as you can see below, RB Joe Mixon practiced on Friday and it looks like he will play on Sunday.

G Jackson Carman (NIR) (Questionable)

HB Joe Mixon (ankle) (Questionable)

WR Mike Thomas (ankle) (Questionable)