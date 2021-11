When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, they will be doing so in some cool new threads.

On Friday, the Bengals released a video with reveals the ‘All Black’ uniform combination they will be wearing against the Browns.

These are pretty solid.

🗣 IT'S TIME. We'll debut a new uniform combo for the Battle of Ohio. ⚫ pic.twitter.com/jnQEBknIOn — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 5, 2021