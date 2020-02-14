Cincinnati football trolls Michigan State trustee with Valentine’s Day card [Photo]

It has been a whirlwind of a week or so at Michigan State when it comes to searching for and finally landing their next head coach, Mel Tucker.

Though the Spartans may not admit it, Tucker was not their first choice. That, of course, is Luke Fickell, who decided to stay at Cincinnati.

After Fickell announced he was not coming to the Spartans, MSU Board of Trustees member Brian Mosallam pretty much called Fickell a “waffling flake.”

Well, on Valentine’s Day, whoever runs the Cincinnati football twitter had some fun by trolling Mosallam.

Check out the Valentine with Fickell on it.

Roses are red,

Violets are blue.

We couldn’t celebrate #ValentinesDay,

Without throwing a little shade too. 😘 ❤️ #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/y2o2fy76BB — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) February 14, 2020

Well played, Bearcats!