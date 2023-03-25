Cincinnati Reds’ fourth-highest paid on payroll is 53 years old

The Cincinnati Reds‘ payroll heading into the 2023 season includes the deferred money of Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who hasn't played in nearly 13 years. Griffey's deferred average salary since 2009 is $3.6 million, making him the fourth-highest-paid player on the Reds' payroll for the upcoming season. While his deferred money doesn't receive as much attention as Bobby Bonilla‘s notorious contract, it's a reminder of the long-term financial commitments made in professional sports.

Big Picture: Cincinnati Reds' long-term financial commitments to Ken Griffey Jr.

Griffey's deferred money on the Reds payroll is just one example of the long-term financial commitments made in professional sports. Contracts can include deferred money, signing bonuses, and incentives that extend beyond a player's active years. These commitments can have long-lasting impacts on a team's payroll and financial flexibility. While some players may no longer be on the field, their deferred money still counts against the team's salary cap, which can limit the team's ability to sign new players or make trades. It's important for teams to balance their short-term and long-term financial goals when signing players to contracts.

Deferred Money By the Numbers

