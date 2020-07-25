41.2 F
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Cincinnati Reds’ Matt Davidson tests positive for Covid-19 following Opening Day game vs. Tigers

Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to reports, the Cincinnati Reds placed infielder Matt Davidson on the injured list prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

The reason for Davidson being placed on the injured list is because he tested positive for COVID-19 following Friday’s Opening Day game against the Tigers.

This news obviously raises some concern because Davidson played on Opening Day and was around both Reds and Tigers’ players.

Could Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman make a deal with the Seattle Kraken?

On Thursday, the NHL Seattle franchise officially revealed that they will be known as the Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken will officially begin playing during the 2021-22 season but before that happens, they will have the opportunity to select one player from each of the current 31 NHL franchises, including from our Detroit Red Wings during the Expansion Draft which is scheduled to take place in June of 2021.

So, which players could the Kraken be interested in selecting from the Red Wings?

Well, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could potentially make a deal that would have the Kraken select either Frans Nielson or Justin Abdelkader. St. James notes that for this to happen, Yzerman would likely have to give up a prospect and that would not make sense during a rebuild.

Yzerman could make a deal to have the Kraken take veteran forwards Frans Nielsen or Justin Abdelkader, who carry the second- and third-highest cap hits among team forwards — $5.25 million for Nielsen, $4.25 million for Abdelkader. However, it would likely involve giving up a draft pick or a prospect, and that doesn’t make sense for a rebuilding team. Plus, in 2021, Nielsen only has one year left on his deal, and Abdelkader, two — that creates scenarios in which either player could reasonably be subject either to demotion to the minors or a buyout. 

Nation, if the Kraken would be willing to make a deal for Nielson or Abdelkader, even if it means giving up a draft pick or prospect, should Steve Yzerman pull the trigger?

If I was Yzerman, there is no way in hell that I would be willing to part ways with a prospect or draft pick just to unload a high salary. The Red Wings still have a couple of seasons (or more) before they will truly be in a position to contend for a Stanley Cup and there is no reason to make this deal.

