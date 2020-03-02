Cincinnati Reds P Trevor Bauer hilariously trolls the Houston Astros

By now, everybody and their brother is well aware of the cheating scandal involving the Houston Astros and their sign-stealing.

Today, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer decided to have a little fun with it.

A well-known outspoken critic of the Astros cheating ways, Bauer trolled them from afar this afternoon, tipping off the Los Angeeles Dodgers as to his upcoming pitches.

Trevor Bauer out here trolling the Astros just telling the Dodgers what pitch was coming. What a legend. pic.twitter.com/u2yNEqqPYp — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) March 2, 2020

“I’m not going to let them forget the fact that they are hypocrites, they are cheaters, they’ve stolen from a lot of other people and the game itself was completely unfair,” Bauer had said of Houston last month. “They’ve negatively affected the fans, they’ve negatively affected players, they’ve negatively affected kids and the future of baseball—which is what I’m most upset about.”

Awesome stuff from Bauer!

