Cincinnati Reds release starting lineup for Opening Day matchup vs. Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale
DETROIT, MI - JUNE 27: Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by teammate Miguel Cabrera #24 after hitting a solo home run to center field during the fifth inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park on June 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Cincinnati Reds will host the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day.

Just moments ago, the Red released their Opening Day starting lineup and as you can see, former Tigers Eugenio Suarez and Nick Castellanos are hitting No. 3 and No. 4 in their lineup.

Sonny Gray will get the start at pitcher to open up the 2020 season.

Stay tuned for the Tigers lineup!

BONUS CONTENT: 

Michael Fulmer’s comeback start with Tigers is aligning with a special day in Detroit

It has been a long road back for Detroit Tigers SP Michael Fulmer, who has gone nearly 2 years without pitching against hitters from another team.

But on Wednesday, Fulmer took the mound for the Tigers in a Summer Training game against the Cincinnati Reds, and now he is lined up perfectly to make his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery. That start looks like it will come on what is an unofficial holiday in Detroit.

Opening Day.

Though Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire would not confirm that Fulmer will be starting the Tigers home opener on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, he did not deny it either.

“We like it,” Gardenhire said after Wednesday’s game. “We’re not going to announce our plans to the world so they know what’s coming, so I’m not going to tell you exactly what’s going to happen. That could happen, but we’re not guaranteeing it.”

Regardless of when Fulmer makes his comeback start, it will be an emotional day and we wish him the best of luck.

 

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

- Advertisement -
