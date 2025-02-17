Tuesday, February 18, 2025
City of Detroit Learns New WNBA Franchise Fate

By W.G. Brady
According to reports, the city of Detroit may not land the WNBA's 16th franchise, but the city is still a strong contender for the 17th or 18th team. Sports Business Journal reports that Cleveland is the front-runner, with a 90% chance of securing the next expansion franchise.

Detroit’s Bid for a WNBA Expansion Team

Detroit is one of five cities—along with Philadelphia, Houston, Nashville, and Miami—that are considered “presumed leaders” for future WNBA teams. The city’s bid is backed by Pistons owner Tom Gores, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and others. The plan is to have the team play at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit’s WNBA Legacy

Detroit was home to the Detroit Shock, who won three WNBA championships from 1998 to 2009. With a strong sports culture and passionate fanbase, Detroit’s potential return to the WNBA could bring excitement and success back to the city.

