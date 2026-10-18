Former Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson found himself in the middle of another controversy Sunday afternoon, and this one brought his day to an early end. The current Buffalo Bills safety was ejected for spitting in the direction of Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers during the second quarter of their Week 6 matchup.

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Why C.J. Gardner-Johnson Was Ejected

The incident occurred late in the first half as the Raiders were driving into Buffalo territory. Following an exchange between Gardner-Johnson and several Las Vegas players, officials flagged the veteran defensive back for unsportsmanlike conduct and announced his disqualification.

According to reporting on the incident, Gardner-Johnson appeared to spit toward Bowers during the confrontation. The moment was captured on video, leaving the Bills without one of their defensive backs for the remainder of the game.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson spits in the direction of Brock Bowers, leading to disqualification pic.twitter.com/8zW4OYIP7o — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2026

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Latest Controversy Could Bring NFL Discipline

For Lions fans, Gardner-Johnson’s involvement in another on-field controversy might bring back memories of his brief stint in Detroit. The veteran safety spent the 2023 season with the Lions before returning to Philadelphia, and his outspoken personality has continued to attract attention throughout his NFL career.

As we previously documented, Gardner-Johnson generated headlines for a controversial wardrobe choice during Philadelphia’s Super Bowl celebration in 2025. Sunday’s incident, however, goes beyond trash talk or attention-grabbing comments because it resulted in an immediate ejection.

The NFL could review the play for additional discipline, although no further punishment had been announced when this article was prepared. Gardner-Johnson was also among several Buffalo players fined by the league following last week’s game, making Sunday’s ejection another potentially costly development.

Gardner-Johnson’s latest disqualification also adds to his history of on-field disciplinary issues. As we previously covered in another Lions-related NFL discipline story, the league can impose additional financial penalties after reviewing conduct that occurred during a game.

What the Ejection Means for the Bills

For Buffalo, the immediate consequence was losing Gardner-Johnson for the remainder of Sunday’s matchup. Whether the NFL decides to impose an additional fine or suspension will be determined through its disciplinary review process.