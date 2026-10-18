fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameRed WingsTue, Oct 20 at SEA · 9:40 PM3-3Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 24 vs IU · 12:00 PM4-2Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 24 at UCLA · 3:30 PM2-5Next gameLionsSun, Oct 25 vs GB · 4:25 PM3-2 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons3-1Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
Next gameRed WingsTue, Oct 20 at SEA · 9:40 PM3-3

Former Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Ejected For Spitting

C.J. Gardner-Johnson ejected
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

Former Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson found himself in the middle of another controversy Sunday afternoon, and this one brought his day to an early end. The current Buffalo Bills safety was ejected for spitting in the direction of Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers during the second quarter of their Week 6 matchup.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Why C.J. Gardner-Johnson Was Ejected

The incident occurred late in the first half as the Raiders were driving into Buffalo territory. Following an exchange between Gardner-Johnson and several Las Vegas players, officials flagged the veteran defensive back for unsportsmanlike conduct and announced his disqualification.

According to reporting on the incident, Gardner-Johnson appeared to spit toward Bowers during the confrontation. The moment was captured on video, leaving the Bills without one of their defensive backs for the remainder of the game.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Latest Controversy Could Bring NFL Discipline

For Lions fans, Gardner-Johnson’s involvement in another on-field controversy might bring back memories of his brief stint in Detroit. The veteran safety spent the 2023 season with the Lions before returning to Philadelphia, and his outspoken personality has continued to attract attention throughout his NFL career.

As we previously documented, Gardner-Johnson generated headlines for a controversial wardrobe choice during Philadelphia’s Super Bowl celebration in 2025. Sunday’s incident, however, goes beyond trash talk or attention-grabbing comments because it resulted in an immediate ejection.

The NFL could review the play for additional discipline, although no further punishment had been announced when this article was prepared. Gardner-Johnson was also among several Buffalo players fined by the league following last week’s game, making Sunday’s ejection another potentially costly development.

Gardner-Johnson’s latest disqualification also adds to his history of on-field disciplinary issues. As we previously covered in another Lions-related NFL discipline story, the league can impose additional financial penalties after reviewing conduct that occurred during a game.

What the Ejection Means for the Bills

For Buffalo, the immediate consequence was losing Gardner-Johnson for the remainder of Sunday’s matchup. Whether the NFL decides to impose an additional fine or suspension will be determined through its disciplinary review process.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy