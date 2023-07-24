Inside the Article:
Day 2 of the Detroit Lions training camp was met with a chilling sight as defensive back, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, was escorted off the practice field due to a leg injury. The incident unfolded during a light team drill, casting a somber shadow over the proceedings. However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero has provided a beacon of optimism.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson injury update: ‘He's fine'
Just moments ago, Pelissero tweeted that there is optimism regarding Gardner-Johnson's injury.
“There is optimism that #Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson's knee injury is not serious, per sources. More tests to come after CJGJ went down in practice today, but as one source put it: “He’s fine.””
Despite the positive news, the official word from the Lions is yet to be declared.
Bottom Line – The Lions may have dodged a Bullet
Though there has not yet been an official update from the Lions, it sounds like Gardner-Johnson is going to be just fine. It has been an emotional roller-coaster since news broke that CJGJ had to be carted off of the field after suffering an injury, but, hopefully, he and the Lions dodged a bullet. Stay tuned.