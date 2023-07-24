C.J. Gardner-Johnson injury update: ‘He’s fine’

Day 2 of the Detroit Lions training camp was met with a chilling sight as defensive back, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, was escorted off the practice field due to a leg injury. The incident unfolded during a light team drill, casting a somber shadow over the proceedings. However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero has provided a beacon of optimism.

Just moments ago, Pelissero tweeted that there is optimism regarding Gardner-Johnson's injury.

“There is optimism that #Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson's knee injury is not serious, per sources. More tests to come after CJGJ went down in practice today, but as one source put it: “He’s fine.””

Despite the positive news, the official word from the Lions is yet to be declared.

Key Points

C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffers an injury during Day 2 of the Detroit Lions training camp.

The injury occurs during a light team drill, leading to Gardner-Johnson being carted off the field.

Sports reporter Tom Pelissero tweets, suggesting the injury is “not serious,” according to an unnamed source.

An official update from the Detroit Lions is still awaited.

Bottom Line – The Lions may have dodged a Bullet

Though there has not yet been an official update from the Lions, it sounds like Gardner-Johnson is going to be just fine. It has been an emotional roller-coaster since news broke that CJGJ had to be carted off of the field after suffering an injury, but, hopefully, he and the Lions dodged a bullet. Stay tuned.