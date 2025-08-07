Texans S C.J. Gardner-Johnson Carted Off After Scary Injury

The Houston Texans’ defense may have taken a serious hit Thursday morning, as veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the practice field with what appeared to be a lower leg injury.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Injury

The injury occurred during a team drill when Gardner-Johnson went down while defending wide receiver John Metchie III on a reception route. According to Landry Locker, the entire team gathered in complete silence before the 26-year-old was taken away on a cart, a scene no team wants to witness in training camp.

NFL insider Ari Meirov also confirmed the injury, noting that it happened during Thursday’s practice.

Former Lion, Versatile Playmaker

This setback comes just months after Gardner-Johnson was acquired by Houston via a trade with the Eagles, hoping to bring the same edge and energy that helped elevate the Detroit Lions’ defense in 2023.

While injuries limited him to just three games last season in Detroit, he still managed to snag one interception and deliver 19 total tackles before returning late in the year to help Detroit push toward the postseason.

Interception Machine in Philly

Before his time in Detroit, Gardner-Johnson enjoyed a breakout 2022 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he led the entire NFL in interceptions (6) despite playing in only 12 games. His knack for being around the ball and his fiery personality made him a fan favorite and a rising defensive star.

What This Means for the Texans

Known for his versatility and swagger, Gardner-Johnson was expected to be a key cog in DeMeco Ryans’ defense this season, starting alongside Jalen Pitre in a high-upside safety duo. If the injury proves serious, the Texans may now be forced to look elsewhere for help in the secondary.

As of now, the Texans have yet to release an official update, but based on the tone and reaction at practice, this doesn’t appear to be minor.