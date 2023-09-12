C.J. Gardner-Johnson's request for Detroit Lions fans causes Amazon to sell out of product
The Detroit Lions‘ Thursday Night Football win over the Kansas City Chiefs was not just a triumph on the field; it marked a significant turning point in the team's culture. Following the win, Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson wore a blue ski mask in the locker room, proudly declaring that “it ain't the same Detroit!” Now, Gardner-Johnson is requesting that Lions fans do the same this coming Sunday at Ford Field.
What Did C.J. Gardner-Johnson Request?
“You gonna see on Sunday, blue ski masks everywhere,” Gardner-Johnson said.
“Part of us, it's the culture. I'm changing it,” he further elaborated when asked why fans should wear the attire.
Gardner-Johnson's call for fans to wear blue ski masks to the Lions' home opener against the Seattle Seahawks has created an immediate frenzy. In a matter of mere hours, these masks were no longer available on Amazon, leaving fans scrambling to find them elsewhere.
*UPDATE: It appears as if Amazon now has blue ski masks back in stock if you are so inclined to purchase one.
Bottom Line: A Symbol of Unity
As the 1-0 Detroit Lions prepare to face the Seahawks at Ford Field, they do so with more than just a win under their belt. They carry with them a symbol of unity—a blue ski mask that represents a renewed spirit and a shared vision for a brighter future. While it might seem like a small gesture, it speaks volumes about the power of sports to transform a city and its fans. The Detroit Lions have indeed ushered in a new era, one where the pride of the Motor City stands shoulder to shoulder with their team.