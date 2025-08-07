CJ Hester Leaving Michigan, Will Enter Transfer Portal

The crowded Michigan backfield just got a little lighter.

Wolverines running back CJ Hester is officially stepping away from the Wolverines’ football program, with plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after redshirting this fall. The news was confirmed by Hester’s agent, Zach Cardenez, who told On3 that the former UMass and Western Michigan back will remain enrolled at Michigan through the fall semester to finish his classes.

Why Hester Is Moving On

It’s not hard to see the writing on the wall.

After transferring into Ann Arbor with hopes of competing for touches, Hester found himself buried on a revamped depth chart. Michigan reloaded its running back room this offseason, most notably by landing Alabama transfer Justice Haynes, a five-star talent expected to headline the ground game alongside true freshman standout Jordan Marshall.

With those two locked into the top spots, the battle for RB3 became the best-case scenario for Hester. But even that wasn’t promising, with junior Bryson Kuzdzal and sophomore Micah Ka’apana already in the mix.

What’s Next for Hester?

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back will enter the portal as a graduate transfer after this semester and will retain two years of eligibility. That gives him plenty of time to land in a program where he can contribute right away.

While Hester didn’t log any meaningful carries for Michigan, he’s a proven talent who flashed promise at both UMass and Western Michigan. With the right fit, he could find a productive role at the Group of Five or FCS level, or even a Power Five program in need of depth.

The Bottom Line

CJ Hester is the latest example of how the transfer portal giveth and taketh away. He arrived in Ann Arbor hoping for opportunity, but a loaded backfield made the path to playing time narrow. Now, he’ll reset his career, taking two years of eligibility with him and betting on himself to make an impact elsewhere.

As for Michigan, the Wolverines will move forward with their deep and talented stable of backs, and Hester’s departure may help clarify that crowded position group just a little.