C.J. Stroud Makes BOLD Statement About Matthew Stafford While Tossing Shade at Aaron Rodgers





C.J. Stroud Clearly LOVES him some Matthew Stafford!

The reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud, is making headlines for his recent comments on four quarterback legends. Stroud appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast to discuss the careers of Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Matthew Stafford. While praising Stafford and Brady, Stroud’s remarks about Rodgers have stirred some controversy.

C.J. Stroud’s Choice: Eli Manning or Aaron Rodgers?

When asked if he would rather have Eli Manning’s or Aaron Rodgers‘ career, the Texans’ star quarterback chose Manning. Stroud’s reasoning was straightforward: Manning has two Super Bowl rings, while Rodgers has just one. This preference underscores Stroud’s belief in the ultimate measure of a quarterback’s success—championships.

The Brady Factor

Stroud didn’t stop at comparing Manning and Rodgers. He shared insights from his mentor, Tom Brady, emphasizing the importance of how a quarterback treats his teammates.

“You know what I think it is?” Stroud said. “I’ve talked to Tom Brady about this because he’s a good mentor to me. What he told me is his teammates, and how he treats his teammates. And that’s where I think it falls off. We don’t know how Aaron Rodgers treats his teammates, but you can guarantee that Tom Brady treats his teammates right because of how he got those rings.”

Praising Matthew Stafford

\Stroud then turned his attention to Matthew Stafford, making a bold claim about the former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback.

“If you give Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee you he might have had more rings,” Stroud said. “I think he would have like three or four.”

This statement highlights Stroud’s belief in Stafford’s talent and potential, suggesting that with the right support, Stafford could have achieved even greater success.

The Big Picture

Stroud’s comments provide a fresh perspective on some of the NFL’s most debated topics. His preference for Manning over Rodgers highlights the value he places on championships. Moreover, his emphasis on leadership and teamwork, inspired by Brady, sheds light on what he believes are the key qualities of a successful quarterback. Finally, his praise for Stafford suggests that talent alone is not enough; the right environment and support are crucial for achieving greatness.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

C.J. Stroud’s candid remarks on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast offer a compelling look into his views on some of the NFL’s most iconic quarterbacks. His praise for Matthew Stafford and his critique of Aaron Rodgers underscore his belief in the importance of leadership, teamwork, and the support system around a quarterback. One thing is for certain… I agree with C.J. Stroud!!!