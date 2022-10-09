Claim the Latest DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $200

October is here, and it’s a massive month for sports fans and sports bettors. Between NFL football and college football every weekend, the start of the MLB Playoffs, and the looming start of NBA basketball, the betting opportunities are endless this autumn. It really is the perfect time to start betting, especially with the latest DraftKings promo code.

By signing up and claiming this offer today, you can win $200 by betting just $5 on the sport of your choosing.

DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5 on ANY Sport to Win $200!

When it comes to online sportsbooks and mobile sports betting apps, it’s hard to wrong with “bet and get” promotions. These types of offers are designed to reward new users with a quick and easy bonus. All you typically have to do is sign up for a new account and place a relatively small initial wager.

When it comes to this latest offer from DraftKings Sportsbook, it’s pretty much impossible to find anything to dislike about it. All you need to do to secure your $200 bonus is register for a new account (using one of the featured links or banners on this page) and place a $5 single cash wager on the game of your choosing. If your team wins, you will be awarded an instant $200 bonus. It’s that easy!

This offer expanding to include all sports is huge, especially with so many leagues going on at once. You can win bonus cash by betting on your favorite sport!

How to Sign up and Enter This DraftKings Promo Code

To create your new account today and claim this DraftKings promo code, follow the below listed steps. It is crucial you register using one of the featured links or banners on this page, otherwise the offer will not be applied to your account.

Enter registration details

Promo code will automatically be applied during sign-up process

Place a $5 single cash wager on the sporting event of your choosing

If your team wins, you will INSTANTLY be awarded a $200 bonus!

Who Can Claim This Special Promotion?

This October promotion is available to all sports fans looking to secure some extra bonus cash this month who have yet to create an account with DraftKings Sportsbook.

You also must be 21 years or older and physically located in one of the following states:

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

If you’re located in Michigan, make sure to check out Detroit Sports Nation’s DraftKings Sportsbook MI review page for more details on local betting opportunities.

Download and Bet With the DraftKings Sportsbook App

In addition to this sweet bet and get offer, another big reason to sign up with DraftKings today is their mobile betting app.

You can place bets, make deposits and withdrawals, and even claim future promotions and bonuses all from the comfort of your phone. Make sure to go add the app to your device after signing up and claiming your $200 bonus.