NHL Legend Claude Lemieux Dies

The hockey world lost one of its fiercest competitors and most accomplished postseason performers on Thursday as the NHL Alumni Association announced that former NHL star Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60.

Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, leaves behind one of the most memorable playoff legacies in NHL history.

“The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to share that Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60,” the organization announced in a statement.

Claude Lemieux Built Legendary NHL Career

Born in Buckingham, Quebec, Lemieux was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 1983 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut on October 13, 1983 and scored his first NHL goal less than two months later on December 4.

Before fully establishing himself in the NHL, Lemieux spent time developing between the Canadiens organization and the QMJHL. In 1985, he helped lead the Verdun Junior Canadiens to a President’s Cup championship while earning the Guy Lafleur Trophy as playoff MVP.

Just one year later, Lemieux became a Stanley Cup champion with Montreal after recording 10 goals and 16 points in 20 playoff games during the Canadiens’ 1986 postseason run.

That playoff excellence became a defining theme throughout his career.

One of NHL History’s Most Feared Playoff Performers

Lemieux later joined the New Jersey Devils ahead of the 1990-91 season and became a central figure in one of the franchise’s greatest moments.

During the Devils’ 1995 Stanley Cup championship run, Lemieux scored 13 goals in 20 playoff games and captured the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP while helping New Jersey secure its first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

The following season, Lemieux played another major role in history after joining the Colorado Avalanche, helping the organization win its first Stanley Cup championship in 1996.

After several productive seasons in Colorado, Lemieux returned to New Jersey during the 1999-2000 season and captured his fourth Stanley Cup championship.

Over the course of his NHL career, Lemieux also spent time with the Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks, where he made a memorable comeback during the 2008-09 season.

Claude Lemieux Also Starred Internationally

Lemieux’s success extended beyond the NHL.

Representing Team Canada, he won a gold medal at the 1985 World Junior Hockey Championships and later helped Canada capture the 1987 Canada Cup.

Known for his intensity, clutch playoff scoring, and relentless style of play, Lemieux became one of the NHL’s most polarizing and respected competitors throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Hockey World Remembering a Champion

The NHL Alumni Association noted that Lemieux is survived by his wife and four children.

“On behalf of the Lemieux family, we kindly ask that everyone respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Memorial service details are expected to be announced at a later date.

Claude Lemieux leaves behind a remarkable hockey legacy defined by championships, postseason heroics, and unforgettable moments on some of the sport’s biggest stages.