Claude Lemieux’s reported death at age 60 has pulled one of the rawest chapters in Detroit Red Wings history back into focus, according to recent reporting. In Detroit, Claude Lemieux still connects first to Kris Draper, because Lemieux’s hit in the 1996 Western Conference Finals became the grievance that shaped how this Red Wings rivalry is remembered.

Detroit fans still react differently because the feud never lived only in standings or playoff brackets. It stayed attached to Draper’s injuries, Darren McCarty’s revenge on March 26, 1997, and a Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry that kept returning with championships on the line.

The Draper hit is still the starting point

The rivalry’s emotional center in Detroit remains the play that drove Draper face-first into the boards in 1996. Draper suffered a broken orbital bone, broken jaw, broken cheekbone, broken nose and a concussion after Claude Lemieux checked him from behind, as detailed here.

That is why Red Wings fans still bring up Draper before they bring up trophies. The anger had a clear target and a visible cost, and Detroit’s memory of Colorado hardened around that moment.

Championship stakes kept the wound open

Detroit and Colorado were not trading cheap shots in meaningless games. They met in the playoffs five times from 1996 through 2002 and combined to win five Stanley Cups in that span, according to the documented rivalry history.

The same stretch is remembered as the rivalry’s peak from 1996 to 2002, with repeated meetings between elite teams carrying heavy stakes, as shown in this retrospective. For Detroit, the hatred lasted because the same opponent kept showing up in the biggest Red Wings moments.

Fight Night at the Joe gave Detroit its release

The image that still lives in this Red Wings rivalry came less than a year later. Detroit beat Colorado 6-5 in overtime on March 26, 1997, per the official game record, in the game later known as Fight Night at the Joe.

Nine fights broke out that night, including McCarty’s fight with Claude Lemieux, and the game produced 148 total penalty minutes and 18 fighting majors, according to documented accounts and this history. Around Detroit, McCarty going after Lemieux remains the replay Red Wings fans cite when this rivalry comes up again.

Lemieux lasted as the villain because he was accomplished

Claude Lemieux’s place in Detroit memory held because he was not a fringe player. His career record includes four Stanley Cups, the 1994-95 Conn Smythe Trophy, 1,215 NHL games, 379 goals, and 786 points.

That profile made the resentment stick. As Claude Lemieux’s reported death resurfaces the feud now, Detroit’s reference points are still Draper in the boards and McCarty in the pile, and those scenes remain the quickest way Red Wings fans remember Colorado.