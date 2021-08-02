Clemson and Florida State looking to move to SEC

According to a report from Marc Ryan, a reliable source of his has indicated that both Clemson and Florida State have reached out to the SEC about joining their conference.

Ryan notes that the SEC is concerned that the Clemson/FSU combo would not bring in the same streaming numbers as an Oklahoma/Texas combo.

