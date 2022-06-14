Clemson poaches Michigan baseball coach Erik Bakich

According to a report from D1 Baseball, Clemson has poached Michigan baseball coach, Erik Bakich.

Bakich, who is 44, had been the head coach of the Wolverines for the past 10 seasons.

🚨BREAKING: @ClemsonBaseball is hiring @umichbaseball's Erik Bakich as its next head coach, sources told @d1baseball earlier on Tuesday. The move also was confirmed on the #Clemson side of things by @MattOnClemson. STORY: https://t.co/0SJrjEFy7W pic.twitter.com/5nZRHpDSEC — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 15, 2022

Bakich, 44, will head to Clemson after spending the last 10 years as the head coach at Michigan. He replaces Monte Lee, who recently was let go at Clemson after the program failed to make the NCAA tournament following a season that ended with a 35-23 overall record.

Bakich’s addition to the program comes as no surprise. He was a no-brainer candidate from the start, along with East Carolina’s Cliff Godwin and Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett.

During his decade at Michigan, Bakich led the Wolverines to a 293-188 record.

Bakich was the consensus 2019 National Coach of the Year and he led Michigan all the way to the College Baseball World Series Championship Game before eventually losing to Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt Head Coach Tim Corbin on Erik Bakich

“Erik is a tremendous match for Michigan and its athletic department. The kids in that program will really enjoy being around him and feeding off of his personality and teaching ability….he is a winner. Erik understands the higher purpose of being a head coach at an elite academic institution and developing strong core values within that culture. He is also blessed to have a wife (Jiffy) that embraces the opportunities that her husband has and shares in the development of building a healthy collegiate athletic program. I know Erik is very grateful for this opportunity, but Michigan is very fortunate to have him.”

