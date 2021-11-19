Cleveland Browns make decision on Baker Mayfield’s availability for game vs. Lions

Earlier in the week, it seemed like the Cleveland Browns would be without QB Baker Mayfield for their Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions but apparently, things have changed.

According to reports, Mayfield does not have a final injury designation for Sunday’s game and he is expected to start against the Lions.

